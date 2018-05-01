Kevin and Rachel Sisco of Lakewood, Ohio, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Everett Frederick Sisco, in Lakewood. He was 8 lbs 6 oz and 20 1/2 inches long.
Everett has a three old brother, Abel.
Grandparents are Fritz and Janet Gerth of Memphis and Penny Sisco of High Point, North Carolina. Great grandfather is Eugene Sisco of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.
