Brett Shinn and Kylie Antal of Downing are the parents of a daughter, Finley Brooke Shinn, born October 13, 2016 at 2:50 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Finley weighed 7 lbs 13 oz and was 19.5 inches long.
Posted on November 1, 2016 at 9:09 am
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
