Jessica Edlen and Gary Shaw of Kahoka are the parents of a son, Salem Jeffrey Shaw, born August 16, 2016 at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Siblings are Silas and Sawyer. Grandparents are Bobby and Mindy Shaw of Kahoka, Jeff & Libby Edlen of Kahoka and Janet Edlen of Wentzville.
