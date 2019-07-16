Benjamin and Courtney Shannon of Memphis are the parents of a son, Jackson Paul Shannon, born July 8, 2019 at 6:40 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Jackson weighed 7 lbs 6.6 oz and was 21 inches long. Grandparents are Rich and Lori Jackson of Memphis; Gary and Sally (Ebling) Dean of Memphis; and Rob Shannon of Memphis.
Posted on July 16, 2019 at 12:23 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
Receive new post updates: Entries (RSS)
Receive follow up comments updates: RSS 2.0
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.