Kendrya Seyb of Wyaconda and Devin Jones of Wyaconda are the parents of Joslynn Elizabeth Seyb-Jones, born June 13, 2018 at 11:37 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Joslynn weighed 6 lbs 9.2 oz and was 19.75 inches long.
Posted on July 17, 2018 at 4:32 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
