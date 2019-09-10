Kendrya Seyb and Devin Jones of Memphis are the parents of a daughter, Annalyse Lynn Bernice Seyb-Jones, born August 8, 2019 at 3:03 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Annalyse weighed 7 lbs 3 oz and was 21.5 inches long. She has one sibling, Joslynn. Grandparents are Gary and Kandi Nolt of Delta, IA; Jason and Jean Seyb of Wyaconda; and Michelle Necklace of Vermillion, SD.
