Curtis and Lisa Sensenig of Rutledge are the parents of a son, Austin Lee Sensenig, born November 20, 2019 at 2:51 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Austin weighed 9 lbs 8 oz and was 22 inches long. Siblings are Kayla, Kirsten and Andrew. Grandparents are Jay Lloyd and Anna Sensenig of Rutledge and Irwin and Frances of Zimmerman of Rutledge.
Posted on November 26, 2019 at 1:12 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
