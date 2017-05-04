Sabe and Ashley Sears of Arbela are the parents of a daughter, Ellie Jo Sears, born April 3, 2017 in Columbia, MO. Ellie weighed 10 pounds 15 ounces and was 21 and 3/4 inches long. She has a sister, Hallie. Grandparents are Eddie and Louella Tague of Rutledge and Lonny and Teresa Sears of Gorin. Great-grandparents are Bruce and the late Vera Tague, Orville and Johanna Steele and Ruthie and the late Jerry Sears.
Posted on May 4, 2017 at 9:25 am
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
