William and Dianne Schrock of Memphis are the parents of a daughter, Delayna LouIda Schrock, born June 30, 2017 at 10:51 a.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Delayna weighed 7 lbs 2 oz and was 20 inches long. She has a brother, Donovan. Grandparents are Ivan and Verna Schrock of Jamesport; and Chester and Irene Hostetler of West Cliffe, CO. Great-grandparents are Christy Schrock of Jamesport and Lena Yutzy of Bloomfield, IA.
Posted on July 11, 2017 at 1:33 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
