Courtney Gargus and Brandon Salyers of Wyaconda, are the parents of a son, Braxten Charles Wayne Salyers, born April 23, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Braxten weighed 6 lbs 12.6 oz and was 19 inches long. Siblings are Miranda and Dominic. Grandparents are Mike and Linda Privia of Kahoka; Chuck and Holly Salyers of Luray; Jeff and Linda Whiteaker of Kahoka; Richard Burlingame of Kahoka and the late Lori Ward.