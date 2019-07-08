Luke and Hannah Ross of Kahoka are the parents of a daughter, Reece Carol Ross, born June 24, 2019 at 8:49 a.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Reece weighed 7 lbs 6 oz and was 20 inches long. Grandparents are Thad and Nancy Trump of Kahoka; and James and Jennifer Ross of Kahoka.
