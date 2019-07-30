Josh and Andrena Robinson of Queen City are the parents of a daughter, Kadence Marlee Robinson, born July 23, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Kadence weighed 8 lbs 3 oz and was 22 inches long. Siblings are Kalyn, Alex, Silas, Callen and Kenzi.
Posted on July 30, 2019 at 2:32 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
