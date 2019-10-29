Merlin and Bethany Ramer of Memphis are the parents of daughter, Sofia Raine Ramer, born October 27, 2019 at 7:29 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Sofia weighed 6 lbs 4 oz. and was 21 inches long.
Posted on October 29, 2019 at 2:07 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
