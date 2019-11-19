Jonathan and Carol Ramer of Gorin are the parents of a son, Bradlyn Jon Ramer, November 11, 2019 at 11:56 a.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Bradlyn weighed 6 lbs 2 oz and was 19 inches long. Grandparents are Earl and Lois Oberholtzer of Wyaconda; and Lloyd and Edna Ramer of Rutledge.