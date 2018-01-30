Cody and Erin Protsman of Kahoka are the parents of a son, Dawson Michel Protsman, born January 23, 2018 at 5:22 a.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Dawson weighed 5 lbs 2 oz and was 18 inches long. He is welcomed home by a brother, Daxton.
Posted on January 30, 2018 at 4:27 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
Receive new post updates: Entries (RSS)
Receive follow up comments updates: RSS 2.0
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.