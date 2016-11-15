Tiffany Igou and Jeffrey Power of Princeton are the parents of a daughter, Elliet Reece Power, born November 2, 2016 at 5:22 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Elliet weighed 7 lbs 8 oz and was 20 inches long. Siblings are Aniston and Harper.
Posted on November 15, 2016 at 10:40 am
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
