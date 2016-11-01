Rebecca Briggs and Mark Pender, Jr. of Memphis are the parents of a son, Owen Nicholas Pender, born October 10, 2016 at 7:35 a.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Owen weighed 6 lbs 8 oz and was 19 inches long. He has a sibling, Deanna. Grandparents are Tony and Terri Briggs of Memphis and Seth and Tina Lapsley of Arbela.
Posted on November 1, 2016 at 9:10 am
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
