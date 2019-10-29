Hannah Orton and Jason Anders of Memphis are the parents of a daughter, Gracelyn Jean, born October 21, 2019 at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Gracelyn weighed 6 lbs. 14.8 oz. and was 19 inches long. She has one siblings, Grayson. Grandparents are Jeff Orton of Memphis; Cindy Cantril of Reno, NV; Mike Anders of Gladstone, IL; and Sandy Anders of Kahoka.
Posted on October 29, 2019 at 2:06 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
Receive new post updates: Entries (RSS)
Receive follow up comments updates: RSS 2.0
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.