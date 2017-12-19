Cora Leigh Neagle arrived December 6, 2017 at 6:15 p.m. at Ottumwa Regional Health Center. Cora weighed 8 pounds 11 ounces and was 21.5″ long at birth. Her parents are Greg and Cheyenne Neagle of Bloomfield, Iowa. Cora’s grandparents are Jim and Laurie Ward of Memphis, and Gary and Ella Neagle of Memphis. Cora’s great-grandparents are Margaret (and the late Harry) Robeson and Bonnie (and the late Lawrence) Ward also of Memphis; the late Everett and Sadie (Clatt) Tague and the late William and Joanne Neagle all of Gorin.