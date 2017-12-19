Cora Leigh Neagle arrived December 6, 2017 at 6:15 p.m. at Ottumwa Regional Health Center. Cora weighed 8 pounds 11 ounces and was 21.5″ long at birth. Her parents are Greg and Cheyenne Neagle of Bloomfield, Iowa. Cora’s grandparents are Jim and Laurie Ward of Memphis, and Gary and Ella Neagle of Memphis. Cora’s great-grandparents are Margaret (and the late Harry) Robeson and Bonnie (and the late Lawrence) Ward also of Memphis; the late Everett and Sadie (Clatt) Tague and the late William and Joanne Neagle all of Gorin.
Posted on December 19, 2017 at 12:38 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
Receive new post updates: Entries (RSS)
Receive follow up comments updates: RSS 2.0
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.