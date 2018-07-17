Tanner and Emilee Morton of Edina are the parents of a daughter, Eastyn Lee Morton, born July 6, 2018 at 3:06 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Eastyn weighed 8 lbs 4 oz and was 20 inches long. Grandparents are John and Jana Morton of Edina; and Terry and Julie Cramsey of Lewistown.