Tanner and Emilee Morton of Edina are the parents of a daughter, Eastyn Lee Morton, born July 6, 2018 at 3:06 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Eastyn weighed 8 lbs 4 oz and was 20 inches long. Grandparents are John and Jana Morton of Edina; and Terry and Julie Cramsey of Lewistown.
Posted on July 17, 2018 at 4:31 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
