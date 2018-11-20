Josiah and Jamie Mishler of Bloomfield, IA are the parents of a son, Micah Joseph Mishler, born November 16, 2018 at 12:12 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Micah weighed 6 lbs 14 oz and was 19.5 inches long. Siblings are Kinley and Greyson. Grandparents are Gary and Valerie Mishler of Bloomfield, IA; David and Carla Pulliam of Greentop; and the late Victor Frederick.
