Wyatt and Mackenzie Miller are the proud parents of a baby boy, Thatcher Wayne. Thatcher was born September 10, 2016 at 8:31 a.m. at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. He weighed 8 lbs and was 18.8 inches long. Thatcher joins his sister, Essie. Paternal grandparents are Warren and Patricia Miller of Arbela and Jill Miller of Hannibal. Paternal great-grandparents are Twila Lochhead of Kirksville and Jack and Caroline Sapp of Hannibal. Maternal grandparents are Cristy Schnelle and Troy and Heidi Tamerius of Hannibal. Maternal great-grandparents are Jackie Schnelle and Ed and Marilyn Tamerius of Hannibal.