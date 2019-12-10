Wyatt and Mackenzie Miller are the proud parents of a baby girl, Hattie Mae. Hattie was born October 15, 2019 at 6:10 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. She weighed 7 lbs. 7 oz. and was 19.5 inches long. Hattie joins her sister and brother, Essie and Thatcher. Paternal grandparents are Warren and Patricia Miller of Arbela and Jill Miller of Hannibal. Maternal grandparents are Cristy Schnelle and Troy and Heidi Tamerius of Hannibal. Paternal great-grandparent is Twila Lochhead of Kirksville. Maternal great-grandparents are Jackie Schnelle and Ed and Marilyn Tamerius of Hannibal.