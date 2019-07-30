Tricia Buford of Memphis and Ryan Miller, Jr. of Memphis are the parents of a son, Jensen Cole Miller, born July 14, 2019 at 2:08 a.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Jensen weighed 5 lbs 11.8 oz and was 20.25 inches long. Grandparents are Ryan and Jessica Miller of Gorin, and Deanna Willet of Kirksville.