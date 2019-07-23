John and Megan McQuoid of Moscow Mills, MO, are the proud parents of a baby girl, Sloan Leeann McQuoid. Sloan was born on April 30, 2019 at 7:36 a.m. weighing 7lbs 9 oz. and was 21 Inches long. She was welcomed into the family by her big brother Braxton McQuoid. Paternal grandparents are Jim and Delinda McQuoid of Memphis, MO. Maternal grandparents are Jerry and the late Mary Fox of Troy, MO. Maternal great-grandparents are T.V. and the late Anna Elder of Louisiana, MO.
