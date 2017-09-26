Jason and Denise McCoy of Ursa, IL are the parents of a son, Jaxon Allen McCoy, born September 14, 2017 at 9:56 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Jaxon weighed 7 lbs 15 oz and was 21 inches long. Siblings are Bryant, Dalton, Emma, Kyla and Kade. Grandparents are Randy and Debbie Voss or Warsaw, IL, Connie Voss of Arkadelphia, AR, Randy McCoy of Ursa IL, and Teresa McCoy or Wever, IA.