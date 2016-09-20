Kimberly Getman and Kody McCluskey of Memphis are the parents of a son, Nathan Elliott McCluskey, born September 6, 2016 at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Sibling is Logan Fitzgerald. Grandparents are Daniel and Kathleen Getman of Kirksville, Toni McCluskey of Luray and Loyd McCluskey of Kahoka.
Posted on September 20, 2016 at 2:17 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
