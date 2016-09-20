baby-mccluskey-web

Kimberly Getman and Kody McCluskey of Memphis are the parents of a son, Nathan Elliott McCluskey, born September 6, 2016  at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Sibling is Logan Fitzgerald. Grandparents are Daniel and Kathleen Getman of Kirksville, Toni McCluskey of Luray and Loyd McCluskey of Kahoka.