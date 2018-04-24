Liberty McAfee of Kahoka and Scott Liberty of Kahoka are the parents of a son, Tristan Paul McAfee, April 12, 2018 at 5:41 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Tristan weighed 8 lbs 2.2. oz and was 21.5 inches long. Siblings are Terrigan, Brylee and Kyra. Grandparents are Shawn and Roberta McAfee of Kahoka, and Virgil and Debbie Cline of Kahoka.
Posted on April 24, 2018 at 1:49 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
Receive new post updates: Entries (RSS)
Receive follow up comments updates: RSS 2.0
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.