Earl Lamar and Eleanor Martin of Memphis are the parents of a son, Lyndon Seth Martin, born September 13, 2019 at 3:56 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Lyndon weighed 7 lbs 7 oz. Siblings are Erma Dawn, Derlyn, Lorelle, Marilyn, Christine, Lydell, Emily, Shannon and Micah. Grandparents are Irma Martin of Rutledge and Mary Huber of Memphis.
Posted on September 24, 2019 at 11:05 am
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
