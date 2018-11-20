Wilson and Elva Martin of Rutledge are the parents of a son, Kaden Lee Martin, born November 12, 2018 at 2:15 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Kaden weighed 8 lbs 8 oz and was 21 inches long. Grandparents are Glenn and Kathryn Zimmerman of Arbela; and Allen and Kathy Martin of Rutledge.
Posted on November 20, 2018 at 1:58 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
