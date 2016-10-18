Andrew and Stephanie Martin of Memphis are the parents of a son, Lejric Taj Martin, born October 11, 2016 at 8:03 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Lejric weighed 7 lbs 7 oz and was 22 inches long. Grandparents are Clifford and Christine Martin of Memphis and Ivan and Nancy Martin of Lancaster.
Posted on October 18, 2016 at 1:32 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
Receive new post updates: Entries (RSS)
Receive follow up comments updates: RSS 2.0
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.