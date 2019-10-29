Ezekiel and Meagan Magill of Kahoka are the parents of a daughter, Sadie Lou Magill, born October 25, 2019 at 8:29 a.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Sadie weighed 6 lbs. 4.8 oz. and was 20 inches long. Siblings are William, Matthew and Abigail. Grandparents are Ralph and Linda Magill of Centerville, PA and Jonathan and Debra Linebaugh of Keokuk, IA.
Posted on October 29, 2019 at 2:03 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
