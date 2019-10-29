Ezekiel and Meagan Magill of Kahoka are the parents of a daughter, Sadie Lou Magill, born October 25, 2019 at 8:29 a.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Sadie weighed 6 lbs. 4.8 oz. and was 20 inches long. Siblings are William, Matthew and Abigail. Grandparents are Ralph and Linda Magill of Centerville, PA and Jonathan and Debra Linebaugh of Keokuk, IA.