Bryan and Tabitha Lewis of Memphis are the parents of a daughter, Rhya McKenley Lewis, born November 20, 2019 at 9:32 a.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Rhya weighed 7 lbs 6.2 oz and was 21 inches long. Siblings are Ledger and Finleigh. Grandparents are Jake and Danielle Bair of Memphis, and the late Kenny Lewis.
Posted on December 2, 2019 at 3:10 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
