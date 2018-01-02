James and Heidi Leezer of Williamstown are the parents of a daughter, Autumn Grace Leezer, born December 14, 2017 at 12:48 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Autumn weighed 7 lbs 9 oz and was 21 inches long. Grandparents are Reagan and Lynn Gingerich of Kalona, IA and Larry and Lynn Alderton of Wyaconda.