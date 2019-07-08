Stevie Hayes and Jed Lea of Macon are the parents of a daughter, Eleena Loraine Lea, born June 24, 2019 at 8:14 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Eleena weighed 8 lbs 3 oz and was 20.5 inches long. Siblings are Jase and Hank. Grandparents are Sid and Toni Lea of Macon; Steve and Teresa Hayes of Macon; Gail and Arlene Hayes of Macon; Lynn Cozad of Yuma, AZ; Teresa Lea of Macon; and Rosemary Neeson of Macon.
