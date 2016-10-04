Josh and Laine Lay of Knox City are the parents of a son, Kreed Julian Lay, born September 23, 2016 at 6:45 a.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Kreed weighed 6 lbs 4 oz and was 20 inches long. Siblings are Keagan and Krayden. Grandparents are Martin and Renee Edwards of Edina, Jerry and Cindy Fisher of LaGrange, and Donald Lay of LaBelle.
Posted on October 4, 2016 at 12:40 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
