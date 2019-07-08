Julianna Knowles is the mother of a daughter, Aurelia Knowles, born June 26, 2019 at 10:26 a.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Aurelia weighed 7 lbs 8.2 oz and was 21 inches long. Grandparents are Quianna Brookhart, Mt Pleasant IA; and great-grandmother Sandra Ellis, Kahoka.