Sonja Spurgeon and Matthews Juarez of Unionville are the parents of a son, Raiden Enrique Juarez, born June 22, 2017 at 5:13 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Raiden weighed 7 lbs 3 oz and was 21.5 inches long. Grandparents are Michael and Sonja Schafer of Unionville, Stephanie Turner of Fairfield, IA, and Robert Spurgeon of Fairfield, IA.
Posted on June 27, 2017 at 9:39 am
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
