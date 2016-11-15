Zachary and Moriah Jordan of Memphis are the parents of a son, Maxton Zachary Jordan, born November 9, 2016 at 8:58 a.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Maxton weighed 9 lbs 6 oz and was 20 inches long. He is welcomed home by a sister, Zaynah Marie. Grandparents are David and Gina Kittle of Arbela; and John and Roland Jordan of Medill.
Posted on November 15, 2016 at 10:40 am
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
