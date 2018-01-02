Hannah Smith and Joseph Irvin of Luray are the parents of a daughter, Adley Marie Irvin, born December 22, 2017 at 8:10 a.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Adley weighed 7 lbs 2.4 oz and was 20 inches long. She is welcomed by a brother, Alexander. Grandparents are Ron and Page Ross of Memphis, Walter and Jennifer Cline of Luray and Bill Irvin of Revere.
Posted on January 2, 2018 at 3:03 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
