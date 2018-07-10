Kyler Gage Humes was born at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL on June 13, 2018 at 4:26 p.m. Kyler weighed 7 lbs 13 ounces and was 20 inches long. Parents are Christopher and Kelsey Humes of LaGrange, MO. Grandparents are John and Beth Davis of Kahoka, MO; Joe and Lisa Humes of Wyaconda, MO. Great-grandmothers are Loretta Rinehart of Grant City, MO; Lois Humes of Wyaconda, MO.
Posted on July 10, 2018 at 3:10 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
