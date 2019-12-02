Skeeter Zinnert and Jay Hudnut of Williamstown are the parents of a son, Brentlee James Hudnut, born November 21, 2019 at 12:48 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Brentlee weighed 6 lb 13 oz and was 22 inches long. Siblings are Tinsley, Delainey, and Jaymi. Grandparents are Wayne and Jeanette Zinnert of Kahoka, Marideth Welker of Williamstown, and Marilyn Zinnert of Kahoka.
