Skyler and Tiffany Howard of Pulaski IA are the parents of a daughter, Adaline Rose Howard, born October 8, 2018 at 5:38 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Adaline weighed 5 lbs .6 oz and was 20 inches long. Grandparents are Kurt and Shannon Enke of Denmark, IA; Johnnie and DeeAnn Howard of New London, IA; Mark Wagler of Pulaski, IA; and Howard and Glenice Graber of Bonaparte, IA.
Posted on October 16, 2018 at 3:13 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
