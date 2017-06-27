Ethan and Morgan Horton of Kahoka are the parents of a son, Jackson Thomas Horton, born June 24, 2017 at 4:39 a.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Jackson weighed 7 lbs 1 oz and was 19.5 inches long. He is welcomed home by a sister, MaKennah Horton. Grandparents are Greg and Janie Horton of Kahoka and Curt and Tisha Streit of Kahoka.
Posted on June 27, 2017 at 9:34 am
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
Receive new post updates: Entries (RSS)
Receive follow up comments updates: RSS 2.0
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.