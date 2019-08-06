Marcus and Gladys Horst of Downing are the parents of a daughter, Felicia Ann Horst, born July 29, 2019 at 3:50 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Felicia weighed 7 lbs 7 oz and was 20 inches long. She has a sister, Cecily Rose. Grandparents are James and Nora Horst of Memphis and Albert and Erma Zimmerman of Barnett, MO.