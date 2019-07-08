James Lamar and Charlene Horst of Memphis are the parents of a daughter, Mya Rayne Horst, born June 28, 2019 at 1:18 a.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Mya weighed 8 lbs 14 oz and was 20.5 inches long. Siblings are Jamin, Dylan and Makenna. Grandparents are James and Nora Horst of Memphis; and Thomas and Nadine Weaver of New Holland, PA.
Posted on July 8, 2019 at 3:07 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
