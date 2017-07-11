Justin and Jennifer Horst of Baring are the parents of a daughter, Jazmin Rayne Horst, born July 7, 2017 at 5:55 a.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Jazmin weighed 7 lbs 8 oz and was 19 inches long. Grandparents are Allen Junior and Janet Fox of Memphis and Harold and Wilma Horst of Baring.
Posted on July 11, 2017 at 1:33 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
