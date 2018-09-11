Mark and Melinda Hoover of Memphis are the parents of a daughter, Amber Nicole Hoover, born August 27, 2018 at 5:18 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Amber weighed 7 lbs. 6 oz and was 20 inches long. Siblings are Makaylee, Kylen and Isaiah. Grandparents are Carl and Esther Hoover of New Holland, PA; and Alvin and Rosanna Garman of Memphis. Great-grandparents are Laura and the late Irvin Garman; Julia and the late George Zimmerman; and Mary and the late Jonas Nolt.