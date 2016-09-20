Daryl and Richelle Hinners of Queen City are the parents of a daughter, Ginnifer Rosaine Hinners, born September 16, 2016 at 5:43 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Ginnifer weighed 7 lbs 9 oz and was 21 inches long. Siblings are Maxwell and Emmett. Grandparents are Paul and Ginger Hinners of Queen City, Richard and Ronda Anderson of Lancaster and Rick and Julie Axley of Lancaster.