Tyler and Kaylan Henstorf of Memphis are the parents of a daughter, Kenzie Reana Henstorf, born December 7, 2017 at 6:10 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Kenzie weighed 6 lbs 11 oz and was 21.75 inches long. Grandparents are George and Rhonda Henstorf of Columbia, Wayne and Brenda Winn of Memphis, and the late Shawn and Janene McNamar of Memphis.
Posted on December 19, 2017 at 12:34 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
Receive new post updates: Entries (RSS)
Receive follow up comments updates: RSS 2.0
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.