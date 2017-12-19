Tyler and Kaylan Henstorf of Memphis are the parents of a daughter, Kenzie Reana Henstorf, born December 7, 2017 at 6:10 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Kenzie weighed 6 lbs 11 oz and was 21.75 inches long. Grandparents are George and Rhonda Henstorf of Columbia, Wayne and Brenda Winn of Memphis, and the late Shawn and Janene McNamar of Memphis.